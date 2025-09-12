Sybiha notes significant progress in resolving sensitive historical issues with Poland

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha noted significant progress in resolving "sensitive issues of national memory" with Poland, with search work expected to begin in the village of Jureczkowa, Podkarpackie Voivodeship, at the end of September.

"We also noted significant progress in resolving sensitive issues of national memory, our historical past. We already have several completed exhumation cases in Ukraine, in Puzhnyky and Zboishche. At the end of September, we expect the work to begin in the village of Jureczkowa in Poland," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski in Kyiv.

According to the Ukrainian minister, they agreed with Sikorski to continue "to promote a constructive dialogue on historical issues."

"For the sake of our future, for the sake of unity and strength, for protection from a common enemy, we must find understanding regarding the past. And this is within our power," Sybiha said.