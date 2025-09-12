Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:23 12.09.2025

Court extends NABU detective's pre-trial detention until Oct 21

2 min read
Court extends NABU detective's pre-trial detention until Oct 21
Photo: http://bank.gov.ua/

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has remanded Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), in custody until October 21, 2025, Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has said from the courtroom.

"The court extended Maghamedrasulov's preventive measure - detention until October 21, 2025 inclusive," RFE/RL said on Telegram on Friday.

As the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) notes on its Telegram channel, the defense requested any measure not related to detention.

As reported, in July, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced that it was investigating Russia's alleged influence on the work of the NABU. Among the defendants was named, in particular, the head of one of the bureau's interregional departments, Maghamedrasulov.

Maghamedrasulov was charged under Art. 111-2 (assistance to an aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is suspected of doing business in the Russian Federation (he acted as an intermediary in the sale of his father’s batches of technical hemp to the Republic of Dagestan). The father of the Bureau employee, a citizen of the Russian Federation, Sentyabr Maghamedrasulov, was also suspected and placed under preventive detention.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading and with a total of 263 votes, bill No. 12414, which limited the independence of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Western politicians declared threats to European integration, and protests began in Ukraine against the restriction of the independence of the NABU and SAPO.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada restored the independence of the NABU and SAPO. On the same day, the president signed bill No. 13533 on strengthening the efficiency of these bodies.

The heads of anti-corruption agencies asked the SBU to provide evidence to substantiate the suspicion. On August 7, SBU investigators provided the head of the NABU with separate information and separate materials that confirm the validity of the suspicions announced against two NABU employees.

The heads of anti-corruption agencies also admitted the intention to replace the heads of the NABU and the SAPO as another stage of influencing the work of anti-corruption institutions.

Tags: #maghamedrasulov #nabu #court

MORE ABOUT

13:04 10.09.2025
DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

09:45 09.09.2025
Optimization of network of local courts to begin with several model courts – Dpty Head of President’s Office

Optimization of network of local courts to begin with several model courts – Dpty Head of President’s Office

14:23 08.09.2025
Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners in Vovchansk pleads guilty

Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners in Vovchansk pleads guilty

10:45 08.09.2025
Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

21:01 05.09.2025
Number of individuals, legal entities demand in court to recover compensation from Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK for 'forcibly withdrawn shares'

Number of individuals, legal entities demand in court to recover compensation from Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK for 'forcibly withdrawn shares'

18:05 05.09.2025
Ukraine returns from abroad over EUR3.3 mln stolen through corruption scheme of Ukraina printing house - NABU

Ukraine returns from abroad over EUR3.3 mln stolen through corruption scheme of Ukraina printing house - NABU

16:08 05.09.2025
After NABU-SAPO regain independence, their responsibility is many times greater – Kryvonos

After NABU-SAPO regain independence, their responsibility is many times greater – Kryvonos

18:46 02.09.2025
SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

18:35 02.09.2025
Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

14:29 02.09.2025
Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

HOT NEWS

European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

Unmanned systems hit 754 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

Ukrainian Su-27 pilot killed in action – General Staff

Russia wants escalation, not interested in peace - Finnish President

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses with Danish Foreign Minister continuation of defense assistance

SBI exposes law enforcement officer smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova border

Ukraine establishes annual Electronic Warfare Troops Day on September 12

Missile remains with warhead discovered in Kyiv region sunflower field

New Zealand imposes sanctions against Russian unit involved in cyberattacks on Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Non-existent lyceums registered in Kyiv for fictitious employment of conscripts - SBU

SAPO requests HACC to recognize UAH 3 mln in assets of Dpy Minister of Health Kuzin as unfounded

US calls on EU countries to completely abandon Russian energy, nuclear technologies

Investigation against MP Shevchenko in fraud case completed

Ukraine expects partners to continue pressure on Russia's shadow fleet infrastructure – Zelenskyy

AD
AD