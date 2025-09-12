Court extends NABU detective's pre-trial detention until Oct 21

Photo: http://bank.gov.ua/

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has remanded Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), in custody until October 21, 2025, Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has said from the courtroom.

"The court extended Maghamedrasulov's preventive measure - detention until October 21, 2025 inclusive," RFE/RL said on Telegram on Friday.

As the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) notes on its Telegram channel, the defense requested any measure not related to detention.

As reported, in July, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced that it was investigating Russia's alleged influence on the work of the NABU. Among the defendants was named, in particular, the head of one of the bureau's interregional departments, Maghamedrasulov.

Maghamedrasulov was charged under Art. 111-2 (assistance to an aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is suspected of doing business in the Russian Federation (he acted as an intermediary in the sale of his father’s batches of technical hemp to the Republic of Dagestan). The father of the Bureau employee, a citizen of the Russian Federation, Sentyabr Maghamedrasulov, was also suspected and placed under preventive detention.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading and with a total of 263 votes, bill No. 12414, which limited the independence of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Western politicians declared threats to European integration, and protests began in Ukraine against the restriction of the independence of the NABU and SAPO.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada restored the independence of the NABU and SAPO. On the same day, the president signed bill No. 13533 on strengthening the efficiency of these bodies.

The heads of anti-corruption agencies asked the SBU to provide evidence to substantiate the suspicion. On August 7, SBU investigators provided the head of the NABU with separate information and separate materials that confirm the validity of the suspicions announced against two NABU employees.

The heads of anti-corruption agencies also admitted the intention to replace the heads of the NABU and the SAPO as another stage of influencing the work of anti-corruption institutions.