Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:40 09.09.2025

Russia fears return of participants in war in Ukraine – media

2 min read

Vladimir Putin is viewing the prospect of an army returning en masse as a potential risk that he wants to carefully manage to avoid destabilising society and the political system he has built, three sources close to the Kremlin told Reuters.

According to the agency, many of those returning to civilian life will never earn anything like the generous salaries they now receive, which will create discontent, the same source said. An army recruit from Moscow, for example, can now make at least 5.2 million roubles ($65,000) in their first year in Ukraine, including an upfront signing-up bonus of 1.9 million roubles ($24,000) which alone is nearly as much as the average annual salary in the capital.

A key difference about the war in Ukraine from many conflicts though is that both sides have deployed convicts on the battlefield.

Data from the Russian prison service and Ukraine's intelligence services suggest that Russia has recruited 120,000-180,000 convicts to fight in Ukraine since 2022.

Verstka, an independent Russian media outlet, calculated in October last year that almost 500 civilians had become victims of veterans returning from fighting in Ukraine.

Using open-source data on military crimes from media reports and Russian court records, the organisation said at least 242 people had been killed and another 227 gravely injured.

The third source said the Kremlin, at Putin's behest, had been working to manage potential problems with a slew of policies, programmes and appointments including helping veterans take part in regional elections last year and putting them forward for federal parliamentary elections next year.

Tags: #putin #return #war

MORE ABOUT

10:12 09.09.2025
Russians lose 950 people, 74 pieces of special equipment during day - General Staff

Russians lose 950 people, 74 pieces of special equipment during day - General Staff

10:10 09.09.2025
Air defenses neutralize 60 of 84 enemy UAVs, hits in 10 locations

Air defenses neutralize 60 of 84 enemy UAVs, hits in 10 locations

09:51 09.09.2025
Putin strikes Kyiv gov't building in latest war escalation – media

Putin strikes Kyiv gov't building in latest war escalation – media

20:42 08.09.2025
DeepState data: Invaders' advance stabilizes last week, but 'gray zone' expands significantly

DeepState data: Invaders' advance stabilizes last week, but 'gray zone' expands significantly

18:51 08.09.2025
AFU General Staff: 77 combat clashes take place on front, almost half of them in Pokrovsk axis

AFU General Staff: 77 combat clashes take place on front, almost half of them in Pokrovsk axis

14:03 06.09.2025
Russia dragging out war, trying to make diplomacy a farce - Zelenskyy

Russia dragging out war, trying to make diplomacy a farce - Zelenskyy

18:48 05.09.2025
Putin says he’s ready to meet with Zelenskyy exclusively in Russia

Putin says he’s ready to meet with Zelenskyy exclusively in Russia

09:42 05.09.2025
Trump plans to talk to Putin after talking to Zelenskyy

Trump plans to talk to Putin after talking to Zelenskyy

09:15 04.09.2025
Something will happen, Putin and Zelenskyy not ready for talks - Trump

Something will happen, Putin and Zelenskyy not ready for talks - Trump

21:04 03.09.2025
Half of clashes since day start take place in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

Half of clashes since day start take place in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

UK to finance, produce thousands of long-range UAVs for Ukraine – Defense Secretary

First launchers of two Patriot systems that Germany committed to supply already transferred to Ukraine – Pistorius

Vestas installs 880 MW wind turbine in Ukraine, continues to operate - regional director

LATEST

Shmyhal: Ukraine welcomes European Commission's progress in implementing SAFE tool

Pentagon chief Hegseth participates in Rammstein online meeting

Rutte discusses further support for Ukraine with Shmyhal in London

Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

OSCE Permanent Council condemns escalation of terror by Russia – Sybiha

Trump says FBI investigating murder of Ukrainian Zarutska

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

Stubb and UN Secretary General discuss ending war in Ukraine, reforming UN

Shmyhal urges allies at Ramstein to fund weapons production: There is threat of losing edge in FPV drones on frontline

AD
AD