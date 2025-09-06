Russia dragging out war, trying to make diplomacy a farce - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again stated that Russia is dragging out the war.

"Russia continues to drag out this war, trying to make diplomacy a frank farce. And there must be a joint reaction to this: to the shelling and destruction, to ignoring diplomatic efforts and civilized dialogue. President Trump is absolutely right: to unblock diplomacy, effective restrictions on Russian oil and gas trade are needed," Zelenskyy's post on Telegram on Saturday reads.

He once again emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions pressure and supply weapons to Ukraine.

"Lasting peace requires effective and genuine security guarantees," the post reads.

Zelenskyy reported that since the beginning of September alone, Russia has used over 1,300 strike UAVs, nearly 900 guided bombs, and up to 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

During the first week of September, the enemy launched strikes on Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Lviv regions. Explosions were heard in almost all regions of Ukraine.