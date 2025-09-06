Consultations between govts of Ukraine and Slovakia to be held in near future

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, the press service of the Ukrainian government reported.

"We ... agreed to work on the substantive content of the next round of joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Slovakia, which will be held in Slovakia in the near future," Svyrydenko emphasized.

The parties discussed the status of implementation of key infrastructure and energy projects. In this context, the prime ministers welcomed the opening of the narrow-gauge railway section between Uzhgorod and Chop. This is the first Euro-gauge railway built in Ukraine, which opens up new opportunities for the development of passenger connections with a number of European capitals.

"The prime minister of Ukraine thanked the government of Slovakia for its unwavering support for our country's European integration aspirations and the need to open negotiation clusters with the EU simultaneously for Ukraine and Moldova as soon as possible," the statement said.