Man dies in Nikopol from shelling – authorities

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a civilian was killed due to enemy shelling, and there is damage to his home, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Russians killed a man in Nikopol. A man died as a result of artillery shelling," he wrote on Telegram.

Lysak expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

According to the regional military administration, private houses and a garage were also damaged in the city.