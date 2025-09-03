Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:19 03.09.2025

Man dies in Nikopol from shelling – authorities

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a civilian was killed due to enemy shelling, and there is damage to his home, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Russians killed a man in Nikopol. A man died as a result of artillery shelling," he wrote on Telegram.

Lysak expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

According to the regional military administration, private houses and a garage were also damaged in the city.

Tags: #shelling #dnipropetrovsk_region #lysak

