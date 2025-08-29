Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:10 29.08.2025

Reprs of Ukrainian Red Cross Society take part in conference in Singapore


Reprs of Ukrainian Red Cross Society take part in conference in Singapore


UR Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in a humanitarian conference in Singapore.

“Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko and Deputy Director General Illia Kletskovsky took part in the 10th Singapore Humanitarian Conference, which brought together representatives of humanitarian organizations, scientists, government agencies and the public sector,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

Dotsenko and Kletskovsky informed the international community about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the challenges that Ukrainian society faces every day, about the constant shelling of Ukrainian cities, in particular, about the massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv on August 28. They also spoke about the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society during the full-scale war, about the results of the work and achievements of the organization.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society noted that the discussions at the conference were another step towards establishing international dialogue and exchange of experience in the field of humanitarian response.

 

Tags: #urcs #conference

