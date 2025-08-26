Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

Former member of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission and its chairperson in 2018-2019 Oksana Kryvenko announced the closure of the Rotterdam+ case against her.

"The Rotterdam+" case against me has been finally closed. Today, the court's decision on my non-involvement has come into effect. I am exempted from any criminal liability," Kryvenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

She added that she had never been and could not have been involved in this case, and new challenges await her.

As reported, the interlocutors of the Internet portal Energy Reform, close to the government, called Oksana Kryvenko one of the candidates for the position of General Director of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine. In May 2025, she was appointed Director for Regulatory Affairs of GTSOU.

The acceptance of applications for the position of head of GTSOU ended on March 31, neither decisions were made nor the cancellation of the competition was reported. In May 2025, the Ministry of Energy amended the company's charter, according to which the chairman of the board is elected not by a simple, but by a qualified majority of votes, therefore, this requires at least four members of the supervisory board.