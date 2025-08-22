Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:20 22.08.2025

Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia repeatedly hit by drones – Ukrainian commander



Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems forces again struck the Druzhba pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region.

The video of the fire was published by the commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, an ethnic Hungarian from Uzhgorod with the call sign "Magyar."

The attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline by unidentified drones was also confirmed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who alleged that his country was once again being "dragged into the war."

"During the night we received the news that the Friendship [Druzhba] oil pipeline at the Russian-Belarus border was repeatedly attacked - for the third time in a short period of time," he wrote on Facebook.

Szijjártó said that crude oil transportation to Hungary has been stopped again

"This is another attack on our country's energy security. Another attempt to drag us into war.

He ain't gonna work! We will continue to support the efforts towards peace and protect our national interests with all our strength!" the Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

The August 18 strike on the Nikolskoe oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region shut down operations of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian oil through Ukraine to Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

Tags: #druzhba_pipeline #aerial_systems

