Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:02 21.08.2025

KNDS to create joint venture for repair of military equipment on territory of Ukraine

2 min read
KNDS to create joint venture for repair of military equipment on territory of Ukraine
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and representatives of KNDS Deutschland, the world's leading arms manufacturer, discussed strengthening cooperation, in particular in the creation of new joint ventures in Ukraine for the production of equipment and spare parts.

"Held a meeting with the KNDS Deutschland delegation headed by Executive Director Ralf Ketzel. KNDS is a leading arms manufacturer, whose products are already proving their effectiveness on the battlefield. We focused on strengthening industrial cooperation," Shmyhal wrote in a telegram on Thursday.

According to him, they discussed the creation of new joint ventures in Ukraine for the production of equipment and spare parts. "We are also working on launching repair and service hubs for rapid restoration and maintenance of weapons. The company plans to develop a network of centers for the repair of heavy equipment in Ukraine. Within the framework of such cooperation, the first three Gepard air defense systems have already been repaired," the minister said.

Shmyhal noted that KNDS Deutschland is interested in the experience of Ukrainian soldiers in using its weapons. "We agreed to establish such communication that will ensure the improvement of the company's products taking into account the experience of modern warfare," he added.

Shmyhal also informed the partners about preparations for the launch of Defence City, a special legal regime for defense companies. These are transparent rules and clear conditions for investments and joint projects.

Tags: #knds_deutschland

MORE ABOUT

18:17 21.01.2025
KMW (KNDS Deutschland), Ukrainian defense enterprise open JV – Smetanin

KMW (KNDS Deutschland), Ukrainian defense enterprise open JV – Smetanin

HOT NEWS

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

Syrsky notes productive work in operational zone of Donetsk territorial community

Trump on Ukraine-Russia war: It’s impossible to win war without attacking invaders country, interesting times ahead

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

LATEST

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

EU Commissioner Kos condemns Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on 15 days of guaranteed leave for military personnel

Rada to strengthen social protection of female soldiers

Ukrainians are united primarily by AFU victories, divided by mutual accusations and political conflicts – poll

Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

Prices for over-the-counter medicines not included in National List to be subject to declaration in National Catalogue without approval of separate list

Graham to push for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism over kidnapped children in Ukraine

Armenian-U.S. joint venture to provide business management in Trump Route project - Pashinyan

Szijjártó offers assistance to ethnic Hungarians of Zakarpattia after Russian strike on Mukachevo – Orbán

AD
AD