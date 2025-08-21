KNDS to create joint venture for repair of military equipment on territory of Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and representatives of KNDS Deutschland, the world's leading arms manufacturer, discussed strengthening cooperation, in particular in the creation of new joint ventures in Ukraine for the production of equipment and spare parts.

"Held a meeting with the KNDS Deutschland delegation headed by Executive Director Ralf Ketzel. KNDS is a leading arms manufacturer, whose products are already proving their effectiveness on the battlefield. We focused on strengthening industrial cooperation," Shmyhal wrote in a telegram on Thursday.

According to him, they discussed the creation of new joint ventures in Ukraine for the production of equipment and spare parts. "We are also working on launching repair and service hubs for rapid restoration and maintenance of weapons. The company plans to develop a network of centers for the repair of heavy equipment in Ukraine. Within the framework of such cooperation, the first three Gepard air defense systems have already been repaired," the minister said.

Shmyhal noted that KNDS Deutschland is interested in the experience of Ukrainian soldiers in using its weapons. "We agreed to establish such communication that will ensure the improvement of the company's products taking into account the experience of modern warfare," he added.

Shmyhal also informed the partners about preparations for the launch of Defence City, a special legal regime for defense companies. These are transparent rules and clear conditions for investments and joint projects.