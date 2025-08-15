All-time high 5,800 residents evacuated from Donetsk region during one day – regional administration

The maximum number of civilians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion was evacuated from Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, August 14.

As the Chairman of Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram on Friday morning, 5,766 people, including 213 children, were evacuated from the front line on Thursday.

Before that, the maximum number of people from the region was evacuated on September 8 last year – 2,011, including 210 children.

In early August 2025, Filashkin reported an increase in the scale of evacuation of civilians from settlements in Donetsk region to other regions of Ukraine: if a month ago 300-400 people left every day, at that time 600-700 were already leaving.

On August 8, he announced the beginning of the forced evacuation of families with children from one settlement and 18 villages of the frontline Lyman urban territorial community of Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, where 109 children were then located. On August 12, some 1,839 people were already evacuated, including 126 children. On August 13 – 1,871 people, including 254 children.

On August 14, Filashkin announced the beginning of the forced evacuation of families with children from the town of Druzhkivka, as well as from the villages of Andriyivka, Varvarivka, Novo-Andriyivka, Rohanske of Andriyivska community, where there were approximately 1,879 children in total.