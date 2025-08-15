Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:09 15.08.2025

All-time high 5,800 residents evacuated from Donetsk region during one day – regional administration

2 min read
All-time high 5,800 residents evacuated from Donetsk region during one day – regional administration

The maximum number of civilians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion was evacuated from Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, August 14.

As the Chairman of Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram on Friday morning, 5,766 people, including 213 children, were evacuated from the front line on Thursday.

Before that, the maximum number of people from the region was evacuated on September 8 last year – 2,011, including 210 children.

In early August 2025, Filashkin reported an increase in the scale of evacuation of civilians from settlements in Donetsk region to other regions of Ukraine: if a month ago 300-400 people left every day, at that time 600-700 were already leaving.

On August 8, he announced the beginning of the forced evacuation of families with children from one settlement and 18 villages of the frontline Lyman urban territorial community of Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, where 109 children were then located. On August 12, some 1,839 people were already evacuated, including 126 children. On August 13 – 1,871 people, including 254 children.

On August 14, Filashkin announced the beginning of the forced evacuation of families with children from the town of Druzhkivka, as well as from the villages of Andriyivka, Varvarivka, Novo-Andriyivka, Rohanske of Andriyivska community, where there were approximately 1,879 children in total.

Tags: #donetsk_region #evacuated #filashkin

MORE ABOUT

12:53 15.08.2025
Russian military kill two residents of Donetsk region in past 24 hours – authorities

Russian military kill two residents of Donetsk region in past 24 hours – authorities

19:52 14.08.2025
Mandatory evacuation announced in Druzhkivka - Donetsk authorities

Mandatory evacuation announced in Druzhkivka - Donetsk authorities

12:31 12.08.2025
Defense forces destroy command post of 85th brigade of Russian troops in Donetsk region – General Staff

Defense forces destroy command post of 85th brigade of Russian troops in Donetsk region – General Staff

16:46 09.08.2025
Russia demands Ukraine to abandon defensive line in Donetsk region without guarantees that fighting will not resume – ISW

Russia demands Ukraine to abandon defensive line in Donetsk region without guarantees that fighting will not resume – ISW

15:14 09.08.2025
Enemy occupies Novokhatske, Tolstoy, advances near several settlements — DeepState

Enemy occupies Novokhatske, Tolstoy, advances near several settlements — DeepState

14:54 06.08.2025
Donetsk exodus surges, only 1,370 remain in Pokrovsk

Donetsk exodus surges, only 1,370 remain in Pokrovsk

10:32 06.08.2025
Prosecutors investigate Russian soldiers' shooting of civilian in Donetsk region

Prosecutors investigate Russian soldiers' shooting of civilian in Donetsk region

10:32 06.08.2025
Pokrovsk resident killed, 7 injured in Tuesday Russian shelling – officials

Pokrovsk resident killed, 7 injured in Tuesday Russian shelling – officials

11:22 05.08.2025
Russian troops shell Donetsk region 11 times, three civilians wounded – local authorities

Russian troops shell Donetsk region 11 times, three civilians wounded – local authorities

11:07 05.08.2025
Enemy occupies Popiv Yar, advances into areas of Toretsk and Voskresenka in Donetsk region – DeepState

Enemy occupies Popiv Yar, advances into areas of Toretsk and Voskresenka in Donetsk region – DeepState

HOT NEWS

Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

Defense forces hit Russian port Olya in Astrakhan region - General Staff

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

LATEST

DeepState reports occupiers advance 16 sq. km in western Donetsk region in past 24 hours, but ‘gray zone’ shrinks

Putin should take Trump's offer seriously, start negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions – Merz

Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

Diia.Card Ukrainian govt services platform adds À-Bank to partner list

Gunpowder factory exploded in Russian Ryazan region – Center for Countering Disinformation

Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

Defense Ministry approves nine new electronic warfare systems for operation in July, most of them Ukrainian-made

Since war start, SBU has exposed 52 members of Defense Forces who were Russian agents

Two more residents of Kherson region killed by Russian shelling – authorities

Defense forces stop 105 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

AD
AD