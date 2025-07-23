SBI investigates circumstances of Mirage-2000 fighter crash in Volyn

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dassault_Mirage_2000

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) promptly launched a pre-trial investigation into the crash of a Mirage-2000 military aircraft in Volyn.

As noted in a report on the department's website on Wednesday, the accident occurred on the evening of July 22, 2025 at one of the region's airfields during a combat flight mission.

"It has been previously established that after takeoff, the pilot reported to the flight controller about a critical electronics malfunction. The plane fell into a deserted area and sank in a flooded crater in a swampy area. Thanks to the pilot's professional actions, casualties and destruction on the ground were avoided," the report says.

The pilot ejected in time and was promptly found by a search and rescue team. The serviceman's condition is stable, he was provided with the necessary assistance.

It is reported that immediately after the incident, investigators and operational officers of the Territorial Department of the SBI in Lviv left for the scene. To ensure a quick, comprehensive and objective investigation, a special investigative group has been created from among the most experienced employees of the territorial department and the Central Office of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), who have experience in investigating military aviation disasters.

The incident has been classified under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of flight rules or preparation for them, which caused a disaster).

At present, investigators have inspected the scene of the incident, seized official documentation and other material evidence, and questioned witnesses. Interrogations of responsible persons, technical examinations, as well as analysis and decoding of data from the flight recorder are planned.

The investigation pays special attention to studying the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with flight preparation regulations and the effectiveness of control by responsible persons. In parallel, an official investigation is underway in the military unit in order to establish all the causes and conditions that could have led to the emergency.

The investigation is under special control of the SBI leadership due to the strategic importance of aviation security under martial law.