Kostal Ukraine seek to open second automotive electronics plant in Kyiv region in April 2021

The second plant for the production of automotive electronics of Kostal Ukraine LLC, a subsidiary of Germany's Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co, will start operating in April 2021 in Dudarkiv (Boryspil district of Kyiv region), the press service of the Kyiv Regional Administration has reported.

"We have been fruitfully cooperating with Kostal for several years now. We welcome their decision to invest almost EUR 40 million in the development of their own production in Kyiv region and create 900 new jobs," the press service of the Administration reported, citing Governor Vasyl Volodin, who was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the future plant held at the end of last week.

As reported, Kostal Ukraine has an automotive components production facility in Pereiaslav (Kyiv region), established in 2006, where about 1,000 employees are currently working. The plant was established in a renovated building rented from the Kyivprylad plant with the replacement of engineering networks and technological equipment. It manufactures automotive electronics and components for Ford, Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, Director General of Kostal Ukraine LLC Radoslav Shkup, representatives of the German Embassy in Ukraine and the Boryspil District Administration took part in the groundbreaking ceremony.

KOSTAL Group consists of 31 companies in 17 countries. The main activities are the development and production of technologically advanced electronic and electro-mechanical products for the automotive industry.