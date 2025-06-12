Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:47 12.06.2025

Bulgarian PM: After dark era of Soviet regime, we cannot allow Russia to impose such hopeless future on Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov has called for Russia not to be allowed to impose a "hopeless future" on Ukraine.

At the 4th Ukraine - South-East Europe summit in Odesa on Wednesday, Jeliazkov noted that South-East Europe has felt the far-reaching consequences of the Russian war the most and most acutely. In particular, the economies of the countries are suffering from interruptions in energy supplies, inflation and difficulties in trade.

"Beyond economic hardship, Russia's ongoing hybrid warfare seeks to sow divisions in our societies by exploiting vulnerabilities and spreading disinformation. We have seen these sinister tactics before. We lived through a dark era when the Soviet regime dictated and destroyed human destinies. We must ensure that Russia does not succeed in imposing such a hopeless future on Ukraine and beyond in Europe," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that from the very first day of the Russian war, Bulgaria has been by Ukraine's side, and "our loyalty remains unwavering."

"The instruments are clear - continued diplomatic pressure, military support, strict sanctions and unwavering legal prosecution of the guilty," Jeliazkov said.

