EU Council plans to decide on June 13 to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until spring 2027

The Council of the European Union is set to agree on a political decision on Friday, June 13, to extend the temporary protection regime for Ukrainian citizens until March 2027. The issue is on the agenda of the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting.

“The Council is expected to reach a political agreement on extending temporary protection for displaced persons from Ukraine by a year until March 2027. The final adoption of the decision will happen in the upcoming weeks,” the agenda for June 13 posted on the EU Council’s website reads.

It is noted that the ministers will also discuss the ways forward to transition out of temporary protection.

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission is preparing to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027 and at the same time will give member states recommendations on further measures, which will include the possibility of obtaining a new status for those who work or study in the EU.