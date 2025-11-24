Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:34 24.11.2025

Ukraine receives another EUR 100 mln loan from Council of Europe Development Bank to support IDPs

1 min read
Ukraine receives another EUR 100 mln loan from Council of Europe Development Bank to support IDPs

The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) provided Ukraine with a second tranche of EUR 100 million for a project supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs). The funds have already been transferred to the general state budget fund, the Ministry of Finance reported on Monday.

"Thus, in 2025, Ukraine has fully utilized all EUR 200 million allocated under this project. The resources will ensure uninterrupted funding for vital social payments for internally displaced persons (IDPs), including covering expenses for housing, food, medical care, and children’s education for those forced to leave their homes due to the war," the press release stated.

The Ministry of Finance added that the CEB’s credit portfolio in Ukraine includes five projects totaling EUR 550 million, of which Ukraine has secured nearly EUR 430 million over the past two years. These funds are directed toward implementing social projects in healthcare, housing for war-affected citizens, and support for IDPs.

It is expected that by the end of the year, Ukraine will receive an additional approximately EUR 155 million in credit funds under joint projects with the CEB.

Tags: #credit #ceb #idp

