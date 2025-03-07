American Maxar disconnects Ukraine from access to its satellite images

The American aerospace company Maxar Technologies has disconnected Ukraine from access to its satellite images with the wording "upon administrative request", reports the specialized portal Militarnyi with reference to several users of the commercial service.

"The official justification that users received from the Maxar administration was "upon administrative request." In fact, the shutdown was a consequence of the United States government's ban on providing intelligence data to Ukraine. That is, the administration of President Donald Trump, through the Department of State, banned the provision of satellite data for Ukraine to American companies and commercial services," the portal's website said on Friday.

With the help of Maxar, experts and journalists tracked the movement of Russian troops and the results of their flights.