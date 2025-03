Photo: https://t.me/Koord_shtab/8996

During the entire period of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the bodies of 7,017 Ukrainian defenders were returned home, said Andriy Yusov, deputy head of the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war.

"As of February 14, the bodies of 7,017 Ukrainian defenders have been returned," he told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.