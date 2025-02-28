Minerals deal between Ukraine and US ready, to be signed by presidents - Bessent

A framework agreement on critical minerals between Ukraine and the United States is ready, it should be signed by the presidents of both countries, US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said on Fox Business.

"The deal is complete, it is on paper, and the Ukrainian government has approved it. It is just awaiting the signature of the two presidents tomorrow (February 28). It is a deal on strategic minerals, oil, gas and infrastructure assets. And it's really win-win, because it brings the Ukrainian people and the American business community closer together," said Bessent.

He stressed the importance of the agreement, noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are expected to officially sign the agreement during a meeting on February 28.

"The deal is done. Tomorrow, the United States and Ukraine will sign a strategic economic partnership that will benefit both the American taxpayer and the Ukrainian people," he said on the X social network.

According to the US Secretary of Treasury, the agreement shows the American people the benefits for Washington and it "takes all the possibility of any corruption as in American best practices."