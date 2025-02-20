MFA’s spokesman: Reports that access to Truth Social network blocked in Ukraine not true

Photo: Pixabay

Ukraine did not block and could not block access to the Truth Social network because it was never available to users in Ukraine, said Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, who approached the network with an initiative to add Ukraine to the authorized region of its activities.

“We have seen reports suggesting that access to the Truth Social network has been blocked in Ukraine. These reports are false. Ukraine did not and could not block access because, unfortunately, the social network Truth Social has never made itself available to users in Ukraine,” he said on X Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson noted that according to publicly available information, the Truth Social is only available in a number of countries (the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and a few others), and “Ukraine is not on that list.”

“We would appreciate it if the Truth Social would add Ukraine to their authorized region of operations,” Tykhyi said.

As it is known, access to the Truth Social social network in Ukraine is only available via VPN.