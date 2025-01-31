Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:41 31.01.2025

Russia imprisons 18 Crimean journalists, bloggers – human rights group

At least 18 journalists and bloggers in the occupied Crimea have been imprisoned by the Russian occupation authorities, according to Iryna Sedova, a member of the Crimean Human Rights Group.

"Currently, we are aware of 18 Crimean journalists, bloggers, citizen journalists deprived of their personal freedom. Almost all of them are on the territory of the Russian Federation. Only one of them, Yesypenko Vladyslav, is on the territory of the occupied Crimea, while the others were removed to various penal colonies and detention centers in Russia," she said at a press briefing hosted by the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Sedova, the occupiers deliberately moved the journalists to remote Russian colonies with the aim of depriving them of opportunities to establish contacts, transfer any information about themselves and see their relatives.

Tags: #crimean_human_rights_group

