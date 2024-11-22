Syrsky, Radakin discuss personnel training, military aid

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky met with the British delegation led by Chief of the Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Admiral Tony Radakin and discussed with him the issues of strengthening Ukraine's defence capability.

"We discussed the development of military cooperation, in particular in the direction of training personnel of the Ukrainian Defence Forces by Great Britain, and outlined the critical needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for weapons, military equipment and means of destruction," Syrsky said in Telegram on Friday evening.

Radakin, according to him, confirmed the intentions of the United Kingdom to continue providing logistical assistance and training personnel of the Ukrainian Defence Forces as part of training missions.

"I informed my British colleague about the progress of repelling Russian aggression against Ukraine and the general situation on the front line," Syrsky said.

The meeting was attended by the commanders of the Air and Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.