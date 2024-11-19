Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented a ten-point plan for Ukraine's resilience, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported from the Verkhovna Rada.

The first point is unity. "Unity is the first point of our internal Plan of Resilience." According to him, in every war – “in order not to lose it - there are things that the people themselves can do, and there are things that can only be done in unity with the allies. That is why two documents are needed. What we expect from ourselves. And what we expect from our partners. And our internal unity should always be such as to unite our partners," Zelenskyy stressed.

Zelenskyy also insists on information consolidation. In addition, he repeated that the elections in Ukraine will be held only after the establishment of a just peace.

The second point is the front. Specific measures are envisaged to stabilize the front. They include conducting operations both in the temporarily occupied territories and on the territory of Russia. In addition, we are talking about strengthening the technological capabilities of the Defense Forces.

The third point is weapons. Ukraine is increasing its production of guns and artillery shells. In 2024, more than 2.5 million mortar rounds and shells for artillery of calibers from 60 to 155 mm were fired. Next year, it is planned to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones. As well as at least 3,000 cruise missiles and missile drones. The search for solutions to shoot down shaheds with FPV drones continues.

"The implementation of the resilience plan will ensure a real strategic deterrence of Russia. Even without nuclear weapons, we can find conventional instruments of deterrence," Zelenskyy added.

The fourth point is money. There are no risks for the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine due to financing for the year ahead. "Regardless of the political turbulence in the world," the President noted. “All salaries and pensions in Ukraine will be paid, there is a package of winter support, and in March 2025 pensions will be indexed to the inflation rate,” he said.

The fifth point is energy. This is the most closed point due to the intention of the Russian Federation to plunge Ukraine into a blackout. In total, the enemy carried out more than a thousand attacks on energy facilities and seized about 18 GW of capacity in the occupied territories.

The sixth point is security. "We are talking about hard work, which does not allow the enemy to undermine the life of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. A new system is being implemented at the national level - a safe region, a safe city, and a safe community.

The seventh point is the communities. In conditions of war, frontline and border communities need special support. And those who have accepted the most migrants need special solutions for greater internal integration of people.

The eighth point is human capital. It is proposed to create a Ministry of Unification of Ukrainians by the end of the year, as well as restart the diplomatic service, and introduce the institution of multiple citizenship. In addition, it is planned to introduce a national barrier-free standard, a new approach to education, modernize the healthcare system, and develop a partnership between the state and the church. "We are not talking about the Moscow church. The time of those who sanctify terror is over," the president stated.

The ninth point is cultural sovereignty. The implementation of the cultural Ramstein format is expected next year. It is planned to replace the Russian cultural product with Ukrainian for different social groups and age categories, actively promote Ukrainian narratives through cultural and artistic projects abroad, support translations of Ukrainian authors into different languages, promote the creation of a department of Ukrainian studies at world universities, and update cultural infrastructure. And also - collecting evidence of Russian crimes against the cultural heritage of Ukraine and ensuring Russia's responsibility.

The tenth point is the policy of heroes. It provides for the creation of conditions for the integration of veterans into public and economic life, the provision of state programs to support veterans, family members of veterans and fallen soldiers, the introduction of measures to attract veterans to public service.