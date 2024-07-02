Economy

12:54 02.07.2024

Regional energy companies will apply three stages of hourly power outage schedules on Tuesday from 13:00 to 24:00 - Ukrenergo

On July 2, regional energy companies will apply three stages of hourly power outage schedules from 13.00 to the end of the day.

“From 10:00 to 13:00, the volume of restrictions will be reduced to 2 queues of hourly shutdown schedules,” Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday.

The reason for the restrictions is that consumption continues to grow along with the heat. During the day in Ukraine an average of +32C is expected.

“We remind that the main reason for the application of restriction measures is the consequences of eight enemy missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of this year. To overcome the deficit, imports and emergency assistance from Europe are attracted. But due to the scale of the damage, these measures are not enough to maintain balance in the energy system, therefore, the Ukrenergo dispatch center is forced to take measures to limit consumption for both industrial and household consumers,” the system operator noted.

On July 2, in the evening hours, in order to reduce the volume of consumption restrictions and maintain reserves in the energy system, an emergency supply of electricity from neighboring European countries is planned.

According to Ukrenergo, on Tuesday electricity imports during the day are carried out from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova with a total volume of 30,796 MWh, with a maximum power of up to 1,595 MW in individual hours.

On the morning of July 2, some 491 settlements remained without power supply.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in Kherson and Donetsk regions.

Due to technical reasons and bad weather, consumers in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil and Lviv regions lost power. The technical reasons for the outage are related to the effect of heat on high-voltage equipment and power lines.

Tags: #energy

