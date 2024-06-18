Some 473 settlements remain without electricity in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

As of Tuesday morning, 473 settlements remain without power supply due to hostilities and other reasons, Ukrenergo reported on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that the energy industry asked more than 55,000 of subscribers in Poltava region that were cut off due to the shelling of the Russian Federation on June 17 - 53,300 households and 2,400 legal entities were left without power.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy reported on the Telegram channel on Tuesday that gas pipelines were damaged in Dnipropetrovsk region because of falling debris from an enemy missile.

The agency also noted that yesterday in a number of western regions, the disconnected schedules were not applied for three hours in order to prevent overloading of the section (in particular, Prykarpattiaoblenergo and Volynoblenergo reported after 16:00 that schedules were canceled until 19:00).

According to Ukrenergo, today's import is 25,700 MWh, which is almost 5% less than yesterday's indicator.

As reported, on Tuesday, June 18, hourly shutdown schedules were canceled from 10:00 to 15:00 due to solar power plants activity.