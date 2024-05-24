Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

Emergency assistance for the supply of electricity from the power systems of Romania, Poland and Slovakia on Thursday, due to a significant deficit, was attracted within 15 hours - from 09:00 to 24:00, NPC Ukrenergo reported.

According to its Telegram update on Friday, it was also already attracted from Poland and Romania from 02:00 to 07:00 on Friday.

As the Ministry of Energy notes on Telegram, it is possible to attract emergency assistance within 24 hours.

Electricity imports from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova increased by 9% – to 15,315 MWh; there has been no export for a long time.

Ukrenergo confirms that hourly shutdown schedules are valid in all regions of Ukraine for industrial and household consumers during the day from 00:00 to 24:00.

According to the company, due to weather conditions, 19 settlements in Sumy region (about 3,100 consumers) were without power in the morning, and for other reasons (mainly due to military operations) 407 settlements were without power.

The Ministry of Energy also adds that as a result of damage to gas networks, gas supply to 4,340 consumers in Kharkiv region and 528 consumers in Donetsk region was stopped. Restoration work continues.