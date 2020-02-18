Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine investment company Artemiy Yershov will head Ukrainian Exchange (Kyiv) with doubled capital, Ukrainian Exchange Business Development Director Aleksei Sukhorukov has said.

"Shareholders in Ukrainian Exchange have decided to double the capital of the exchange. New shares will be offered both to existing shareholders and to new investors. The exchange's team will do everything possible to justify the faith of our shareholders in the future of exchange trading... I am very glad that Artemiy Yershov will strengthen our team," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to a posting on the website of Ukrainian Exchange, its general meeting of shareholders on February 17 decided to issue 25,000 new shares in addition to 25,000 shares issued earlier, and elect Yershov as the board chairman of Ukrainian Exchange. He will take up the duties as the board chairman after coordinating his candidacy with the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market of Ukraine.