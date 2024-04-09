Economy

13:25 09.04.2024

Manifest 42 calls on Zelenskyy to extend moratorium on business searches with blocking of its operation

2 min read

The public movement Manifest 42, created to protect businesses from the corrupt pressure of the rear security forces and other authorities, calls on President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to extend the moratorium on conducting procedural actions in criminal proceedings that may block entrepreneurial activity.

"There are two weeks left before the end of the three–month moratorium, business notes the absence of new criminal proceedings that create risks of violating Article 42 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to entrepreneurial activity," the organization said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Manifest 42 also notes that according to the results of the audit, we are waiting for the closure of previously opened cases, ‘which for years, and sometimes decades, serve as a basis for werewolves in uniform to nightmare business,’ arguing that corruption pressure continues, ‘brazen investigators are doing everything possible to resume taking bribes from entrepreneurs for the right to conduct business.’"

According to the organization, the audit of criminal cases provided for by the presidential decree of January 23 is either absent altogether or continues according to unknown criteria, therefore Manifest 42 is preparing an alternative report to the report, which is expected to be submitted by the Prosecutor General’s Office on April 24. The organization's report will mention landmark high-profile cases, the closure of which could be a demonstration of real intentions to change the situation.

"Let's mention the NACP, which for some reason began to send letters to entrepreneurs demanding information about the economic activities of enterprises, and the Tax Service, which calculates insufficient tax payments based on ‘mathematical models’ and initiates the revocation of licenses on this basis," the statement says.

Manifest 42 also calls on the Council for the Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law under the President of Ukraine (the Council of Seven) to begin considering the validity of the most high-profile criminal cases with signs of corruption pressure on business and violations of the constitutional right to entrepreneurial activity.

"In case of an appeal from at least two business associations, we urge the Seven to immediately begin consideration of the relevant case," the statement says.

Manifest 42 is a social movement created by business to protect Article 42 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which guarantees the right to entrepreneurial activity.

Tags: #business #manifest_42

MORE ABOUT

20:06 01.04.2024
Business positively assesses his expectations for first time in five months in March

Business positively assesses his expectations for first time in five months in March

10:56 20.03.2024
Director of State Employment Center Zhovtiak: situation on labor market gradually stabilizes, business feels need for workforce

Director of State Employment Center Zhovtiak: situation on labor market gradually stabilizes, business feels need for workforce

19:45 26.02.2024
Kostin: Standards for prosecutors' activities in investment protection during pretrial investigations to become mandatory

Kostin: Standards for prosecutors' activities in investment protection during pretrial investigations to become mandatory

19:33 08.02.2024
Ukraine to create unique font for business documentation – Culture Ministry

Ukraine to create unique font for business documentation – Culture Ministry

09:34 23.01.2024
Govt officials hold meeting with businesses after Mazepa's arrest

Govt officials hold meeting with businesses after Mazepa's arrest

12:45 22.01.2024
Manifest 42 announces precautionary shutdown of enterprises if authorities continue to ignore 'arbitrariness of rear security forces'

Manifest 42 announces precautionary shutdown of enterprises if authorities continue to ignore 'arbitrariness of rear security forces'

20:26 16.01.2024
Ministry of Reconstruction mulling long-term benefits for businesses in war-affected regions

Ministry of Reconstruction mulling long-term benefits for businesses in war-affected regions

14:10 09.01.2024
Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

11:49 26.12.2023
FAO, EU competition starts to provide grants to micro, small farmers in Western Ukraine for business development

FAO, EU competition starts to provide grants to micro, small farmers in Western Ukraine for business development

09:13 15.12.2023
Manifest 42 hands over to president two bills to solve problem of security forces' pressure on business

Manifest 42 hands over to president two bills to solve problem of security forces' pressure on business

AD

HOT NEWS

Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.5 bln under Made in Ukraine program, amount not limited – Svyrydenko

Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

Inflation in Ukraine 0.5% up in March, but 3.2% down y-o-y – statistics

EU sends emergency aid to Ukraine to deal with aftermath of Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure

European Parliament and Council reach preliminary agreement on extending trade liberalization with Ukraine

LATEST

Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.5 bln under Made in Ukraine program, amount not limited – Svyrydenko

Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

Inflation in Ukraine 0.5% up in March, but 3.2% down y-o-y – statistics

EU sends emergency aid to Ukraine to deal with aftermath of Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure

Ukrzaliznytsia posts profit in Q1 2024 - head of board

Govt resumes state program for compensation for buying domestic agricultural machinery - Svyrydenko

European Parliament and Council reach preliminary agreement on extending trade liberalization with Ukraine

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening of new Velyka Palad-Nagyhódos border crossing point

Cabinet's bill on rebooting BEB, approved by Rada Committee, criticized even after update

Epicenter plans to equip up to 3 mln sq m with solar panels of own space

AD
AD
AD
AD