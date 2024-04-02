Govt changes fifty outdated requirements for business, cancels several regulations of Ukrainian SSR

As part of deregulation, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to more than 50 outdated acts and declared 15 resolutions invalid, some of which were adopted back in the times of the Ukrainian SSR, according to the website of the Ministry of Economy.

"The Cabinet of Ministers brought government acts into compliance with the law. It also canceled virtually inactive, outdated decisions, some of which were adopted during the USSR and, obviously, have long lost their relevance," Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev is quoted as saying in a press release.

The department clarified that from a number of government resolutions, the requirement to put stamps on documents that entrepreneurs submit to government authorities has been excluded, if such a requirement is not established by law.

According to Sobolev, the government is systematically abolishing irrelevant regulations that only complicate the work of business.

"For example, according to the law, the use of seals became voluntary 10 years ago. However, the relevant requirements remained in the by-laws," he added.

As reported, earlier, as part of the deregulation reform, the interdepartmental working group on issues of accelerated review of instruments of state regulation of economic activity reviewed more than 1,300 regulatory instruments for business. Of these, 584 are recommended to be simplified, 456 – to be abolished.

Deregulation was one of the conditions of the agreement on EU macro-financial assistance in 2023 for EUR 18 billion.