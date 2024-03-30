Power outage schedules lifted in Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions

In Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, emergency power outage schedules have been canceled, DTEK reported on Saturday morning.

"The power outages have been cancelled. Energy workers managed to stabilize the situation in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions," the company said on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Fylyp Pronin announced the cancellation of power outage schedules in Poltava region.

As reported, on Friday evening, emergency and hourly shutdowns were applied in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Zaporizhia regions.