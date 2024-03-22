Economy

10:05 22.03.2024

Situation in energy sector controlled, no need for blackouts throughout country – PM

1 min read
Situation in energy sector controlled, no need for blackouts throughout country – PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that after the Russian shelling, the situation in Ukraine's energy sector is under control, there is no need for blackouts throughout the country.

"Russia's massive missile strike against energy and civilian infrastructure. This morning's enemy attacked a number of regions using different types of missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, there are problems with electricity supply in some areas. In general, the situation in the energy sector is controlled, there is no need for blackouts throughout the country. Rescuers and power engineers are already working to quickly restore the power supply," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, as a result of the terrorist attack of the Russian Federation, civilian infrastructure was damaged, there are injured and dead.

"Ukraine needs more weapons and more air defense systems to protect people. And Russia needs more sanctions and more isolation. The war should become an unbearable burden for the aggressor," he concluded.

Tags: #energy

