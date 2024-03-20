Economy

10:56 20.03.2024

Director of State Employment Center Zhovtiak: situation on labor market gradually stabilizes, business feels need for workforce

3 min read
Director of State Employment Center Zhovtiak: situation on labor market gradually stabilizes, business feels need for workforce

The situation on the labor market has gradually stabilized, businesses feel the need for workforce, Director of the State Employment Center Yulia Zhovtiak has said.

"This is indeed the case, starting from 2023, the situation on the labor market has gradually stabilized and business now feels the need for workforce, which is recorded both by job search sites and by us at the State Employment Service. The number of current vacancies in the Service database daily is almost 50,000, which is almost twice as much as last year," she said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question about the increase in the number of vacancies.

According to Zhovtiak, the same trend can be seen on the Unified Job Portal, which combines job offers not only from the Service, but also from such resources as Work.ua, robota.ua, novarobota.ua, PidBir, grc.ua and ua.jooble.org.

"If at the end of last year there were 200,000 job offers, today there are almost 230,000 vacancies," she added.

Zhovtiak said that over the past two years the structure of vacancies has remained almost unchanged. In particular, there are many vacancies for representatives of such professions as seller, driver, accountant, cook, loader, doctor, seamstress, teacher, electrician, preschool teacher, pharmacist, auto mechanic, turner, and psychologist.

"There have always been a lot of these vacancies. There is also a demand for builders, and it will grow. And the question here is that today we do not have the number of men on the register that is needed in the construction industry. That is, now there will be a real shortage of personnel in this area," she said.

As for job seekers who apply for services to the Employment Service, according to Zhovtiak, most of them are former trade workers. In second place are people who worked in public administration, followed by agriculture and the processing industry.

"Until 2022, there was an insufficient number of jobs in the labor market, but today the main problems are the professional and qualification imbalance, the lack of qualified personnel. In terms of regions, the situation is even more threatening. After all, a large number of people have left abroad, many internally displaced citizens, mobilization," stated the head of the service, noting that the most vacancies are in large regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv and Kyiv.

"The average salary for vacancies on the Unified Portal is UAH 19,000. However, there are offers for seamstresses with a salary of UAH 45,000 or for drivers with UAH 50,000," Zhovtiak said.

Tags: #business #labor_market

MORE ABOUT

19:45 26.02.2024
Kostin: Standards for prosecutors' activities in investment protection during pretrial investigations to become mandatory

Kostin: Standards for prosecutors' activities in investment protection during pretrial investigations to become mandatory

19:33 08.02.2024
Ukraine to create unique font for business documentation – Culture Ministry

Ukraine to create unique font for business documentation – Culture Ministry

09:34 23.01.2024
Govt officials hold meeting with businesses after Mazepa's arrest

Govt officials hold meeting with businesses after Mazepa's arrest

20:26 16.01.2024
Ministry of Reconstruction mulling long-term benefits for businesses in war-affected regions

Ministry of Reconstruction mulling long-term benefits for businesses in war-affected regions

14:10 09.01.2024
Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

11:49 26.12.2023
FAO, EU competition starts to provide grants to micro, small farmers in Western Ukraine for business development

FAO, EU competition starts to provide grants to micro, small farmers in Western Ukraine for business development

09:13 15.12.2023
Manifest 42 hands over to president two bills to solve problem of security forces' pressure on business

Manifest 42 hands over to president two bills to solve problem of security forces' pressure on business

13:52 14.12.2023
Manifest 42 launches register of individuals who abuse power to put pressure on business

Manifest 42 launches register of individuals who abuse power to put pressure on business

12:38 14.12.2023
Number of cases against businesses closed by prosecutor's office down by 80% from 2021 – Manifest 42

Number of cases against businesses closed by prosecutor's office down by 80% from 2021 – Manifest 42

10:48 22.11.2023
One day of downtime at Ukrainian-Polish BCPs costs exporting companies UAH 1 mln – EBA

One day of downtime at Ukrainian-Polish BCPs costs exporting companies UAH 1 mln – EBA

AD

HOT NEWS

Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Jan-Feb 2024 at 3.6%

Ukrainian maritime corridor becomes round-the-clock

NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

LATEST

Ukraine discussing possibility of using immobilized Russian assets as collateral for issuing eurobonds – Shmyhal

GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz make storing up to 5 bcm gas from Europe in Ukrainian UGS facilities key condition for stress test

Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

ATB-Market becomes leader in retail trade with sales of over UAH 181 bln in 2023

Supreme Court upholds decision to recover UAH 1.48 bln from ex-executives of Platinum Bank – Deposit Guarantee Fund

Number of Diia.City residents reaches 900

United Mining Chemical Company begins selling titanium raw materials to Italy, Spain, Germany, expanding export geography - managers

Arricano Real Estate PLC buys back its shares from Dragon Capital to introduce new shareholder

Adoption of norm on reservation depending on income level will increase staff shortage in construction – Employers' Confederation

Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD