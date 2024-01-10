New consumption high recorded in energy system, public and business must save energy - Ukrenergo

The dispatcher center of Ukrenergo fixed a new record for electricity consumption on Wednesday and calls on both the population and business to use electricity extremely rationally.

“Today is a new consumption record, especially in the morning. Our control center is making efforts throughout the day to balance the operation of the energy system,” the company wrote in its Telegram channel.

They once again called on both household consumers and businesses to consume electricity sparingly in order to help the energy system operate in difficult weather conditions without loads.

As reported on Wednesday morning, Ukrenergo predicted a deficit of approximately 3% of consumption during the day. The latest record was fixed on January 9 against the backdrop of colder weather and a simultaneous increase in consumption in regions where power was being restored after blackouts due to bad weather.