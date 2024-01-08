DTEK Energy puts into operation all 26 coal longwalls planned for 2023

DTEK Energy has put into operation all 26 coal longwalls planned for last year, DTEK Energy General Director Ildar Saleev said on his Facebook page.

"I can state that, thanks to their hard work, the miners coped with this task with dignity last year as well. They produced as much as planned. To achieve this, during the year we invested about UAH 7 billion in Ukrainian coal mining, which is almost twice as much as in 2022," he wrote.

Saleev also recalled that, as part of the formation of an "additional safety pillar," the company contracted 280,000 tonnes of imported energy coal for the current heating season, and today more than half has already been delivered from Poland - almost 150,000 tonnes.

"We don't stop there, because everyone has the same task - to continue to maintain the energy front, so that Ukrainians have light and warmth," the head of the company summed up.

DTEK Energy provides a closed cycle of electricity production from coal. As of January 2022, the installed capacity in thermal electricity generation was 13.3 GW. A full production cycle has been created in coal mining: coal mining and enrichment, mechanical engineering and servicing of mine equipment.