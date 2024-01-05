Economy

18:28 05.01.2024

Bill No. 5593-d on corporate governance of SOE to be priority in Jan – Stefanchuk

Consideration in the second reading of the bill on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises (No. 5593-d), which is one of the conditions for cooperation with the IMF and the EU, will be one of the priority items at the Verkhovna Rada sessions in January, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"I hope that bill No. 5593-d will be one of the priorities, and we fulfill all obligations to the IMF, because for us the support of the IMF, the issue of MFA, the issue of European integration, and the issue of NATO standards are important in this period of our parliamentary existence," Stefanchuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, there are discussions regarding this document, and in some ways it is possible to convince Ukraine's partners, but in general, the speaker underscored the importance of maintaining the trust of partners when adopting such documents.

"Communicating today with our foreign partners, it becomes clear that the most valuable thing we have received is trust. And therefore, in further communication there is no need to try to impose the "Ukrainian approach" on them. It does not exist in European standards (everything is declared, but I want to be smarter than everyone else), nor in matters of PEPs (let's exclude me, I don't want to), it is not in other issues," Stefanchuk said.

He said that Ukraine needs to adopt EU and NATO standards, and not reinvent its own wheel.

"Therefore, the issue of corporate governance, like many others, is their standard. If we want to continue to count on their support, financial and military assistance, we must change. That is, not change them for ourselves, but change ourselves," the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada said.

