Economy

09:48 26.12.2023

Ukrnafta, together with Come Back Alive Foundation, hand over eight new pickups to Ukrainian Navy


Ukrnafta, together with Come Back Alive Foundation, hand over eight new pickups to Ukrainian Navy

PJSC Ukrnafta, together with the Come Back Alive Foundation, handed over eight new four-wheel drive pickups to the 10th Naval Aviation Brigade of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, company director Serhiy Koretsky said.

"The vehicles have been working at the front for several months already, providing logistics and mobility to Ukrainian pilots. Thanks to the cooperation of Ukrnafta with Come Back Alive, this year it was possible to purchase more than 45 pickups, as well as a tanker and an armored Spartan car of Ukrainian production," the company said on its official website on Saturday.

In addition to transport, the company financed the purchase of drones, armored vehicles and other equipment needed at the front.

Tags: #ukrnafta #koretsky

