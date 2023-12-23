Economy

15:02 23.12.2023

USAID, Ministry of Economy launching $15 mln grant program for enterprises

2 min read
USAID, Ministry of Economy launching $15 mln grant program for enterprises

The Ministry of Economy together with USAID are launching a grant program for medium and large enterprises for $15 million, under which one business will be able to receive a grant from $250,000 to $2 million.

"Enterprises with an estimated minimum annual sales volume of $8 million in hryvnia equivalent are invited to participate in the program. This indicator is important due to the fact that the target sales increase as a result of the implementation of the concept should be at least $2 million," the Ministry of Economics said in a release.

It is indicated that program participants should use grant funding for business development, in particular, to increase sales, increase exports and create new jobs.

The condition for participation in the program is the investment of additional funds - the enterprise's own funds or other resources attracted by the enterprise. The selection of program participants will take place in two stages: the first - evaluation of concepts, the second - evaluation of detailed grant applications from participants who have passed the first stage. One of the criteria for evaluating concepts will be the number of jobs created.

It is clarified that concepts must be submitted no later than February 29, 2024. They are expected to be implemented within 12-24 months.

 

Tags: #usaid #grant

MORE ABOUT

15:38 20.12.2023
Ukraine attracts EUR150 mln grant from EU

Ukraine attracts EUR150 mln grant from EU

11:19 05.12.2023
Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

18:28 24.11.2023
Govt approves attracting almost UAH 2 bln in grants from Germany

Govt approves attracting almost UAH 2 bln in grants from Germany

14:36 18.10.2023
European Energy Commissioner announces EC's grant to Ukraine Energy Support Fund of over EUR 50 mln

European Energy Commissioner announces EC's grant to Ukraine Energy Support Fund of over EUR 50 mln

14:06 16.10.2023
Best Leasing receives $1 mln USAID grant to reduce cost of leasing for MSMEs

Best Leasing receives $1 mln USAID grant to reduce cost of leasing for MSMEs

11:57 07.08.2023
State-owned companies to play key role in restoring Ukrainian economy after war ends – Deputy Economy Minister

State-owned companies to play key role in restoring Ukrainian economy after war ends – Deputy Economy Minister

13:45 31.07.2023
Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln in grant funds from USA

Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln in grant funds from USA

09:42 20.07.2023
USAID to work with U.S. Congress to invest $230 mln in Ukrainian businesses – Power

USAID to work with U.S. Congress to invest $230 mln in Ukrainian businesses – Power

19:48 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

18:06 19.07.2023
USAID AGRO to invest over UAH 70 mln in irrigation modernization projects, extend this program

USAID AGRO to invest over UAH 70 mln in irrigation modernization projects, extend this program

AD

HOT NEWS

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

Minister of Finance states risks of financing in Jan-Feb and activating internal resources

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of MFA from EU

LATEST

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

DTEK sees prospect of replacing TPPs with in SMRs future – top manager

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

European Commission sends additional 500 electric generators to Ukraine

Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

EC to pay Ukraine last EUR1.5 bln of EU's EUR18 bln macro-financial assistance for 2023

Minister of Finance states risks of financing in Jan-Feb and activating internal resources

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of MFA from EU

ADONIS Clinic estimates security of its IT structure at almost 97%

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz's IDR to 'CC' and affirms eurobonds at 'C' on restructuring

AD
AD
AD
AD