Economy

18:11 18.12.2023

EU introduces additional restrictions on transit of goods across Russian territory

2 min read
The European Union decided to extend the ban on transit of goods from the EU to third countries across the territory of Russia to all battlefield goods, the European Council has said on Monday.

"The transit ban that currently applies to dual use goods and technologies exported from the EU to third countries via the territory of Russia will be extended to all battlefield goods," it said.

In addition, today's decision includes a ban on Russian nationals from owning, controlling or holding any posts on the governing bodies of the legal persons, entities or bodies providing crypto-asset wallet, account or custody services to Russian persons and residents.

Additionally, the existing prohibition on the provision of services will be extended to also include "the provision of software for the management of enterprises and software for industrial design and manufacture."

Furthermore, today's decision expands the list of restricted items that could contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defence and security sector to include: chemicals, lithium batteries, thermostats, DC motors and servomotors for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), machine tools and machinery parts.

The EU introduced further restrictions on imports of goods which generate significant revenues for Russia and thereby enable the continuation of its war of aggression against Ukraine, such pig iron and spiegeleisen, copper wires, aluminium wires, foil, tubes and pipes for a total value of EUR 2.2 billion per year.

A new import ban is introduced on liquefied propane (LPG) with a 12-month transitional period.

Tags: #sanctions

