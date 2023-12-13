Restoration Agency implements three-tier energy infrastructure protection system – Nayyem

The State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development is implementing a three-tier system for protecting energy infrastructure, Head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Mustafa Nayyem said at the final meeting of the team of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development with diplomatic missions and the public in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"Last year, when energy facilities were the focus of attacks, the government instructed the agency to protect some of them. At that time there were 86 facilities, now there are 103 in 14 regions where we are engaged in first-level protection," Nayyem said.

According to him, there are currently three levels of protection implemented by the agency. All engineering constructions and solutions proposed for protecting energy infrastructure facilities were developed in collaboration with the General Staff, which provided methodological guidance.

The first, basic level is passive protection against fragments, such as gabions placed around energy facilities. Currently, there are 103 of them, of which 73 located at energy infrastructure facilities and 30 at gas infrastructure facilities.

The second level of protection involves concrete structures that shield autotransformers from fragments and drone impact.

"These solutions are crucial for us, they currently secure Ukrenergo's main grid. They [the company] specifically selected these key substations that are part of the distribution network," Nayyem said.

These are 63 autotransformers, with 28 projects already completed at the moment. By the end of the year, each substation will have one protected autotransformer, and by March 2024 the main network will be completed.

"This means that even if the substation is hit by a drone, it will withstand and continue to operate," Nayyem said.

The third level of protection is still in the experimental phase. The solutions have been designed and computer modeling has been conducted, showing that the structures can withstand various loads, according to Nayyem.

"For us, this is the most important project, since, according to calculations, they will be able to defend against the biggest threats – such as Kinzhal or Iskander missiles. All decisions have been developed and coordinated with the General Staff. Some of them are already ready," Nayyem said.

He added that this involves 22 substations in 14 regions, and, with stable financing, they should be implemented next year.