Economy

11:48 12.12.2023

Ukrnafta begins first 3D seismic survey using wireless data recording system

2 min read
Ukrnafta begins first 3D seismic survey using wireless data recording system

PJSC Ukrnafta was the first in the country to launch 3D seismic surveys using a wireless data recording system, company director Serhiy Koretsky said on Facebook.

3D seismic surveys are carried out on 80 square km of Ukrnafta area in western Ukraine, over 100 people will be involved, he specified.

“The method is as follows: powerful vibrator machines work on the surface, creating seismic waves moving underground. The waves are reflected from different rocks with the corresponding parameters. Data is collected on the surface using an extensive network of special sensors - geophones,” Koretsky explained.

According to him, the sensors can also be connected to wires. This is a more common, but not modern method. It is much more efficient to use modern wireless systems, especially in challenging surface conditions such as mountainous terrain.

The results will allow us to evaluate the internal structure of promising horizons and understand where and to what depth new wells need to be drilled.

The director of Ukrnafta also said that in 2023 the company plans to begin another similar study in eastern Ukraine. In 2024, Ukrnafta plans to use wireless data recording systems and plans to explore about 1,000 square km of area.

“I thank the specialists of the department of geological research, who are working to make the subsoil “transparent” for drilling new wells in order to extract the resource necessary to achieve energy independence of Ukraine,” Koretsky concluded.

Tags: #3d #ukrnafta

