Economy

16:34 11.12.2023

Scatec brings its largest solar plant in Ukraine to free market, satisfied with result - country manager

2 min read
The Norwegian company Scatec, which has 336 MW of solar generation in Ukraine, has temporarily put the largest of its stations into operation on the free market, Scatec Country Manager in Ukraine Alina Sviderska reported.

“We did this at the beginning of the summer, when the regulatory authorities could suspend the feed-in tariff, and we already have a fairly positive result, especially against the backdrop of large debts to renewable energy generation from Guaranteed Buyer,” she told reporters in Kyiv.

According to her, the decision to suspend the feed-in tariff and temporarily withdraw from the balancing group Guaranteed Buyer has been made so far for one station, which is not burdened with loans and which has the lowest feed-in tariff.

For others, the situation is somewhat more complicated, since they are borrowed under a higher feed-in tariff tied to the euro, and lenders are still cautious about refusing the state-guaranteed buyback of “green” electricity.

The names and locations of the stations are not revealed for security reasons.

As reported, Scatec in Ukraine has five solar power plants in Mykolaiv, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

The level of settlements of Guaranteed Buyer to renewable energy generation for 2022 and 2023 remains at a level of just over 50%.

Producers of "green" electricity have begun to move to other balancing groups, the largest of which have so far been formed by D.Trading and the national energy trader Energy Company of Ukraine, which, in particular, was joined by the largest foreign investor in the field of renewable energy sources in Ukraine Elementum Energy.

Companies thus refuse (at least temporarily) from the feed-in tariff and sell electricity at market prices, which may be slightly lower than the fixed tariff, but at the same time they receive “real” money on time.

Tags: #energy #scatec

