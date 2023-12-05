Economy

19:55 05.12.2023

German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

3 min read
German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

The German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine have agreed to sign a grant worth EUR 20 million for the Renewable Energy Solution Programme (RES).

The grant, announced during COP28, is being provided by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) to EIB Global's IKI Fund, created in partnership with the German government to promote green investments, the bank's website said on Tuesday.

"With this contribution, the government of Germany intends to support the transition of energy systems and green reconstruction in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and Ukraine's path towards the European Union. It will be another important building block in longstanding German-Ukrainian cooperation in the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership," the release notes.

It is noted that the grant will promote the introduction of renewable energy technologies in Ukrainian municipalities (schools, hospitals, kindergartens) and increase the energy independence of public institutions, in particular through the integration of solar energy systems, the use of biomass, geothermal heat pumps, and the installation of batteries.

This initiative will support another EIB framework loans, such as the Ukraine Public Building Energy Efficiency (UPBEE) Programme (a EUR 300 million EIB framework loan for thermal renovations in Ukrainian communities), and two recovery programmes - the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP) and Ukraine Recovery Programme (URP) - worth a total of EUR 540 million and targeting territories recently liberated in Ukraine. In addition, plans are in place for the RES Programme to support similar EIB framework loans in the future.

It is also indicated that the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) will provide technical assistance and advisory services necessary for the successful implementation of the program.

EIB President Werner Hoyer said: "In our role as the EU climate bank, we see the Renewable Energy Solutions Programme as an important step for the reconstruction of Ukraine. This initiative, supported by the German government, ensures that essential public buildings are both energy-efficient and equipped with renewable energy solutions, fostering Ukraine's resilience and energy security."

Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) said that with this contribution from the International Climate Initiative (IKI), they are supporting Ukraine's efforts to promote decentralised renewable energy solutions, the decarbonisation of the energy system and, the reconstruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure due to the ongoing Russian aggression.

"I truly believe that the transformation to climate neutrality can be engrained in all reconstruction efforts and I admire Ukraine's resilience and determination to climate and energy transition in the face of the military threats," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said: "The focus of this cooperation is clear: together with our EU partners we want to boost Ukraine's resilience, rebuild the country, support communities and cities in a more sustainable and greener way than ever before."

The release notes that last year Germany supported Ukraine in the energy sector for more than EUR 200 million, and IKI is now financing 16 projects in Ukraine with a total approved budget of EUR 293 million.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale military intervention in Ukraine in 2022, the EIB has provided EUR 1.7 billion in immediate assistance to Ukraine to urgently repair the country's infrastructure destroyed by Russian bombing. The EU Bank also provided a credit line of EUR 4 billion to support the integration of refugees from Ukraine in EU countries.

Tags: #energy #electricity #restoration

MORE ABOUT

17:29 05.12.2023
During restoration, rapid construction technologies to be most in demand – expert

During restoration, rapid construction technologies to be most in demand – expert

11:19 05.12.2023
Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

15:48 04.12.2023
Greenhouse complex using geothermal energy will be built for EUR 68 mln in Lviv region

Greenhouse complex using geothermal energy will be built for EUR 68 mln in Lviv region

14:39 04.12.2023
DTEK, in cooperation with Vestas, to finish EUR 450 mln phase two of Tylihulska wind farm with 384 MW capacity

DTEK, in cooperation with Vestas, to finish EUR 450 mln phase two of Tylihulska wind farm with 384 MW capacity

09:29 30.11.2023
Zelenskyy instructs to increase number of repairmen, equipment to quickly provide electricity to areas affected by bad weather

Zelenskyy instructs to increase number of repairmen, equipment to quickly provide electricity to areas affected by bad weather

09:39 29.11.2023
ENTSO-E announces successful completion of power systems synchronisation project with Ukraine

ENTSO-E announces successful completion of power systems synchronisation project with Ukraine

11:57 28.11.2023
Ministry of Restoration together with USAID will reform central heating sector

Ministry of Restoration together with USAID will reform central heating sector

20:23 27.11.2023
Germany allocates over EUR 625 mln to support Ukraine's energy system – Ambassador

Germany allocates over EUR 625 mln to support Ukraine's energy system – Ambassador

18:52 27.11.2023
DTEK repairs 21 out of 27 thermal power units planned for repair in 2023

DTEK repairs 21 out of 27 thermal power units planned for repair in 2023

16:05 27.11.2023
Some 829 families from Kherson region, who suffered from Russian aggression, receive updated housing – Regional Administration

Some 829 families from Kherson region, who suffered from Russian aggression, receive updated housing – Regional Administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

NBU to conduct comprehensive assessment of Ukrainian banking sector efficiency

Ukrenergo resumes operation of power line supplying Zaporizhia NPP

Another blackout occurs at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in Nov jumps to UAH 162.5 bln

LATEST

In future, we plan with our partners to launch production of armored vehicles on Ukrainian territory – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

UK to contribute GBP 20 mln to SURE fund launched by MIGA to insure investments in Ukraine

State will provide 15,000 grants for SMEs in 2024 – Economy Ministry

Some 200 ships with 7 mln tonnes of exports pass through Ukrainian sea corridor

Slovenia to transfer EUR 1.5 mln to Ukraine for humanitarian demining by year end

Ukrzaliznytsia and KCBW sign contract for purchase of another 22 passenger cars for UAH 980.45 mln by July 2026

Ukrnafta launches new high-yield well in Western Ukraine

Nova Poshta opens its third branch in the Czech Republic, plans four more by 2024

NBU to conduct comprehensive assessment of Ukrainian banking sector efficiency

AD
AD
AD
AD