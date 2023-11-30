Economy

19:43 30.11.2023

Norway to allocate NOK 250 mln to ensure food security in Ukraine

1 min read
Norway to allocate NOK 250 mln to ensure food security in Ukraine

Norway will announce NOK 200 million (about EUR 17 mln) to the World Food Programme, including the important humanitarian food programme Grain from Ukraine; additional NOK 50 million will be donated to the World Bank's Ukraine Fund, the Govrnment of Norway said in its statement.

“Norway will continue to support the people of Ukraine. At the same time, we have not lost sight of other crises globally. The Nansen programme [five-year support program for Ukraine] is one example of how we manage to combine those efforts,” said Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

In addition, it is noted that an additional NOK 150 million (about EUR 12 mln]) will be donated to the World Food Programme in response to their emergency appeal for Ukraine.

“In addition to providing food aid near the front lines, the funding will be used for demining of agricultural land, allowing farmers to go back to food production as quickly as possible,” the message reads.

Tags: #security #food #norway

