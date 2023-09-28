UGA calls to calm down and work out technical issues regarding export of Ukrainian grain to Poland

The Ukrainian and Polish sides are actively working on technical issues regarding the regulation of Ukrainian grain exports to Poland, in particular, on licensing Ukrainian exports in agreement with the country of destination and on their transit through Poland, the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) has reported.

According to the report, UGA is confident that Ukraine and Poland will calmly come to an agreement on grain exports and agree on mechanisms for control and transit of grain.

"No loud political statements have an impact on the resolution of technical issues by working groups, including with the participation of the European Commission. And emotional political statements should be considered as a given during the election process and the interest of politicians in attracting the attention of the voter," the press service of the UGA quoted the words President of the association Mykola Horbachev.

The business association recalled that recently the agricultural ministers of Ukraine and Poland Mykola Solsky and Robert Telus discussed the mechanism proposed by Ukraine for licensing the export of four types of products (wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower) to neighboring EU countries, agreed with the European Commission.

The Polish minister positively assessed the proposed licensing mechanism for Ukrainian exports, under which Poland and other neighboring countries will have the opportunity to address the needs of their markets. For example, the export of grain to Poland will be possible if the Polish government agrees to the import of specific grain of a certain volume to Poland, the UGA said.

The association said that Poland took a week to consider the Ukrainian proposal, and recalled Telus' words that it was necessary to calm the situation and develop mechanisms that would effectively ensure the transit of Ukrainian grain to those regions where it is needed.