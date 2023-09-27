First shipments of 210,000 tonnes of coal contracted by DTEK in Poland on their way – top manager

DTEK expects the first batches of 210,000 tonnes of coal contracted in Poland for delivery in September 2023-March 2024 to arrive in the near future, executive director of the company Dmytro Sakharuk has said.

"The first shipments are already on their way. I think the first coal will arrive in the near future," he said in a commentary to Energy Reform on the sidelines of the Business Energy forum, organized by Forbes.ua on Tuesday.

At the same time, Sakharuk noted that logistics is problematic in this issue.

"The problem is logistics. The volume by rail is not unlimited: 50,000-60,000 tonnes per month can be brought. Another problem is the ports, in Poland they are busy, there is a queue to unload, and time that needs to be booked in advance," he described the situation.

According to him, coal will be delivered in batches, the volume of one being 3,500 tonnes.

"The cumulative effect will be 30,000-40,000 tonnes per month," Sakharuk noted.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that DTEK is transporting coal "to be on the safe side."

"The volume of coal that we produce is enough. Some UAH 7 billion is our investment this year in its production. We will provide for ourselves. But if necessary, we will be able to help other generations. There may be different situations," the top manager of DTEK said.