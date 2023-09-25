Economy

19:24 25.09.2023

In port of Izmail, number of ships up by 2.2 times over week, in Reni down by 37.5%

2 min read
In port of Izmail, number of ships up by 2.2 times over week, in Reni down by 37.5%

The number of ships in the port of Izmail (Odesa region) on Monday, according to the application for monitoring naval traffic Marine Traffic, increased to 125 versus 56 last week, the arrival of 16 ships is expected.

In addition, on the same day in the port of Reni (Odesa region) on Monday there were 39 ships compared to 56 last week. Five ships are expected to arrive.

For comparison: in the Russian port of Novorossiysk the number of ships has increased to 131 compared to 117 last Monday, and 46 ships are expected to arrive.

The ports of Greater Odesa, after the termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, partially resumed work: ships loaded with agricultural products and ore pass there along temporary corridors established by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 16, in the port of Chornomorsk (Odesa region), the bulk carriers Aroyat and Resilient Africa with almost 20,000 tonnes of wheat for the countries of Africa and Asia were moored for reception.

The bulk carriers Ying Hao 01 and Azara moored at the port of Pivdenny, becoming the first large-capacity vessels to enter the port, which actually ceased operations on April 29, 2023 even before the end of the grain deal.

Eneida is heading for the port of Chornomorsk.

As reported, the three indicated vessels will be loaded with more than 127,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products, as well as iron ore.

Tags: #ships #ports

MORE ABOUT

16:28 23.09.2023
Two of three ships sailing outside 'grain corridor' moor at Pivdenny port

Two of three ships sailing outside 'grain corridor' moor at Pivdenny port

12:47 22.09.2023
Three ships heading to ports of Odesa to be loaded with agricultural products, iron ore

Three ships heading to ports of Odesa to be loaded with agricultural products, iron ore

15:42 16.09.2023
First civilian ships use temporary corridor towards Ukrainian ports – Kubrakov

First civilian ships use temporary corridor towards Ukrainian ports – Kubrakov

11:30 05.09.2023
Three ships with Metinvest products manage to break through naval blockade of Ukraine for first time since start of war

Three ships with Metinvest products manage to break through naval blockade of Ukraine for first time since start of war

15:30 23.08.2023
Some 13,000 tonnes of grain destroyed amid night attack by Russian drones on Danube ports

Some 13,000 tonnes of grain destroyed amid night attack by Russian drones on Danube ports

09:31 16.08.2023
Russians attack Odesa region twice, hit one of Danube ports – local governor

Russians attack Odesa region twice, hit one of Danube ports – local governor

15:06 12.08.2023
Ukraine opens registration of ships for passage through temporary corridors - Naval Forces

Ukraine opens registration of ships for passage through temporary corridors - Naval Forces

12:22 10.08.2023
Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

10:17 20.07.2023
Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

14:05 19.07.2023
Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group terminals damaged after attack on ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk – Ministry of Restoration

Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group terminals damaged after attack on ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk – Ministry of Restoration

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

Nine members of monetary policy committee support reduction of key policy rate to 20%, two support 19% - NBU

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

IMF mission begins discussions with Ukraine on second review of EFF program

Ukraine's GDP growth in Q2, 2023 y-o-y is 19.5% – statistics

LATEST

State Food Service starts to compile lists of corn, soybean exporters to China

Oschadbank provides Novus with UAH 400 mln loan under 5-7-9 program

Nestlé plans to increase production volumes in 2024 in Ukraine

Export of Ukrainian grain does not 'break' Polish market – KSE

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

Nine members of monetary policy committee support reduction of key policy rate to 20%, two support 19% - NBU

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

Shmyhal, Pritzker discuss Ukraine's needs for rapid recovery

Ten wells drilled at occupied ZNPP to cool reactors – IAEA

IMF mission begins discussions with Ukraine on second review of EFF program

AD
AD
AD
AD