In port of Izmail, number of ships up by 2.2 times over week, in Reni down by 37.5%

The number of ships in the port of Izmail (Odesa region) on Monday, according to the application for monitoring naval traffic Marine Traffic, increased to 125 versus 56 last week, the arrival of 16 ships is expected.

In addition, on the same day in the port of Reni (Odesa region) on Monday there were 39 ships compared to 56 last week. Five ships are expected to arrive.

For comparison: in the Russian port of Novorossiysk the number of ships has increased to 131 compared to 117 last Monday, and 46 ships are expected to arrive.

The ports of Greater Odesa, after the termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, partially resumed work: ships loaded with agricultural products and ore pass there along temporary corridors established by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 16, in the port of Chornomorsk (Odesa region), the bulk carriers Aroyat and Resilient Africa with almost 20,000 tonnes of wheat for the countries of Africa and Asia were moored for reception.

The bulk carriers Ying Hao 01 and Azara moored at the port of Pivdenny, becoming the first large-capacity vessels to enter the port, which actually ceased operations on April 29, 2023 even before the end of the grain deal.

Eneida is heading for the port of Chornomorsk.

As reported, the three indicated vessels will be loaded with more than 127,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products, as well as iron ore.