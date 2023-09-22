Economy

15:31 22.09.2023

European Commission transfers Ukraine another EUR 1.5 bln from EUR 18 bln macro-financial aid package – communiqué

The European Commission on Friday announced the payment of EUR 1.5 billion to Ukraine as part of macro-financial assistance providing for EUR 18 billion.

"With today's payment, Ukraine has so far received EUR 13.5 billion this year under Macro-financial Assistance +. This support will help Ukraine to continue paying wages and pensions, and keep essential public services running, such as hospitals, schools, and housing for relocated people," according to an EC communiqué published in Brussels.

It is noted that with the help of this European instrument, Ukraine covers its immediate financing needs, benefiting from "stable, predictable and sizeable financial support in 2023."

This funding, they explain in Brussels, will also make it possible to restore critical infrastructure: energy facilities, water systems, transport networks, roads and bridges.

The European Commission also reports that today's payment comes after the Commission found on 25 July that Ukraine "continued to make satisfactory progress towards implementing the agreed policy conditions and complied with reporting requirements, which aim to ensure the transparent and efficient use of the funds."

Tags: #european_commission

