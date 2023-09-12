Economy

20:05 12.09.2023

Cabinet identifies Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort until end of martial law

1 min read
The Ukrainian government has identified Gas Supply Company Naftogaz Ukrainy LLC as the supplier of last resort in the gas market, Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada, has said.

As reported on his Telegram channel, the company will perform these functions for the period of martial law and for six months after its termination or cancellation.

It is noted that the supplier of last resort was determined without holding a competition.

As reported, on July 24 of this year, Naftogaz Ukrainy informed about the expiration of the period for fulfilling the functions and responsibilities of the supplier of last resort from July 22 of this year.

The company noted that in accordance with order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 917-r dated July 22, 2020, it was determined by the supplier of last resort for three years.

