Economy

15:37 12.07.2022

Naftogaz Ukrainy asks eurobond holders to defer payments on them for two years

2 min read
Naftogaz Ukrainy asks eurobond holders to defer payments on them for two years

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, through the issuer of its eurobonds, Kondor Finance plc, has approached the holders of these securities in the amount of almost $1.5 billion with a proposal to defer coupon payments on them for two years, including postponing the repayment of 2022 eurobonds for $335 million for the same period.

"In light of the protracted circumstances affecting Ukraine as a result of Russia's ongoing full-scale military intervention and its impact on Ukraine's energy security, the issuer, at the request of the borrower, has initiated this consent request in order to obtain the approval of the noteholders to facilitate the borrower's retention of available cash to support Ukraine's strategic priorities," according to the stock exchange report.

As reported, there are currently three issues of Naftogaz eurobonds circulating on the market, all of which were placed in 2019: in July – three-year for $335 million at 7.375% and five-year for EUR 600 million at 7.125% (one fifth of the eurobonds were bought by the EBRD), and in November – 7-year for $500 million with a yield of 7.625%. The maturity date for the $335 million issue is July 18, 2022.

Naftogaz proposes to pay all coupons on 2022 and 2024 eurobonds on July 19, 2024 and redeem 2022 eurobonds on the same day. And the company would like to pay coupons for 2026 eurobonds on November 8, 2024.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, by order No. 554-r dated July 7, 2022, allowed Naftogaz to change credit conditions with the issuer of three issues of its eurobonds, Kondor Finance plc, on the eve of the redemption of one of them for $335 million.

Tags: #eurobond #naftogaz_ukrainy

MORE ABOUT

19:04 14.01.2022
Ukrainian eurobond rates collapse again on Friday

Ukrainian eurobond rates collapse again on Friday

10:52 12.03.2021
Change that management team of Naftogaz would be a big mistake for Ukraine - Chair of the Supervisory Board

Change that management team of Naftogaz would be a big mistake for Ukraine - Chair of the Supervisory Board

18:14 14.12.2020
Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

Moody's withdraws govt of Ukraine's Ca senior unsecured rating for business reasons

10:14 20.10.2020
Naftogaz postpones eurobond placement

Naftogaz postpones eurobond placement

12:19 07.09.2020
Sayenko Kharenko advised on USD 329 million Eurobond tap issue by Ukraine

Sayenko Kharenko advised on USD 329 million Eurobond tap issue by Ukraine

11:57 10.04.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board agrees extending amicable agreement on settling issue of gas in UGS until Aug 1

Ukrnafta supervisory board agrees extending amicable agreement on settling issue of gas in UGS until Aug 1

12:51 27.01.2020
Vodafone Ukraine to start road show for eurobonds on Jan 28 - source

Vodafone Ukraine to start road show for eurobonds on Jan 28 - source

11:15 23.07.2019
Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

Naftogaz transfers another UAH 8.2 bln of dividends for 2018 to state budget

16:36 05.07.2019
Naftogaz ready to enter eurobond market next week, waiting for government permit

Naftogaz ready to enter eurobond market next week, waiting for government permit

17:26 18.06.2019
Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

Naftogaz offers Gazprom swap contract instead of transit as backup option

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Govt decides to freeze any increase in tariffs within govt's responsibility - Shmyhal

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine is to receive EUR 1 bln macro-financial aid from EU by end of July – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives $1.7 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

Akhmetov's SCM of all group's media assets will give state only licenses – communications director

Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

Sales of construction materials during war down, food products, sportswear, children's goods up – Epicenter

Harvesting of early grains began in Kharkiv region

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Zelensky to Slovenian parliament: Ukrainian electricity, food exports could mitigate crisis in Europe

GTSOU head calls on Canada and Germany to adhere to sanctions, refuse transfer of turbine for Nord Stream 1

AD
AD
AD
AD