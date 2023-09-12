Economy

10:31 12.09.2023

Ukraine agrees on RES development in Chornobyl NPP zone with German partners

1 min read
Ukrenergo, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management and the German company NOTUS Energy Invest Ukraine GmbH signed a memorandum of cooperation in the development of renewable energy projects in the 30-kilometer Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant zone.

Ukrenergo reported on Telegram the document talks about stable and safe power supply from the exclusion zone using existing infrastructure and networks.

“One of the key results of cooperation should be the creation of additional renewable energy facilities. This will increase the reliability of energy supply to surrounding settlements and increase the share of renewable energy sources in the Ukrainian energy system,” the company noted.

In addition, Ukrenergo, as part of the cooperation, will forecast the development of generating capacities and develop the transmission system to ensure network capacity in accordance with market needs.

The company recalled that this is not the first cooperation between Ukrenergo and German partners. In particular, more than EUR 30 million in loan funds from KfW was attracted for the implementation of projects for the restoration and reconstruction of substations. In addition, German transmission system operators constantly help Ukrenergo with replacing equipment damaged by shelling.

Tags: #energy #germany #ukrenergo #res

